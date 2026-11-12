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Raksha Mantri Launches UDAAN

Thu, 12 November 2026
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IMAGE: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh launches Udaan along with Air Chief Marshal Ashutosh Dixit. Photograph: @rajnathsingh X/ANI Photo
IMAGE: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh launches Udaan along with Air Chief Marshal Ashutosh Dixit. Photograph: @rajnathsingh X/ANI Photo
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh launches UDAAN-made AI applications for the Indian Air Force at the IAF commanders' conference in New Delhi on Thursday. 

The suite of artificial intelligence applications were developed by the IAF's Al Centre of Excellence. The applications will be utilised to automate and expedite tasks across the domains of operations, administration and aerospace safety, and will be deployed on the IAF's secure network.

The Raksha Mantri urged the military to strengthen both the offensive and defensive aspects of the 'element of surprise' to maintain combat readiness against conventional and emerging threats posed by the evolving nature of modern warfare.

'Our defence forces must develop capabilities and methods that leave the adversary with no time to react or recover, while simultaneously ensuring that we are never caught off guard by an unexpected move from the enemy,' Singh said.

'Surprise can manifest in various forms, both conventional and electronic. Our intelligence and surveillance mechanisms must be further strengthened and operational preparedness enhanced to ensure that our personnel remain alert, agile and equipped to respond effectively to any emerging challenge.'

-- REDIFF NEWS

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