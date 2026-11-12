Pollution worsens in Delhi, AQI settles at 323

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The maximum temperature is likely to settle at 28 degrees Celsius.

Delhi's air quality was recorded in the 'very poor' category on Thursday, with the AQI settling at 323, the Central Pollution Control Board data showed.The national capital is battling rising pollution levels after Diwali, with stubble burning in neighbouring states contributing to the deterioration.Many other stations like IIT Delhi and Delhi IITM recorded an AQI of 416, while NSUT Jaffarpur and Delhi DPCC recorded 404. Anand Vihar recorded 319 and DTU Delhi recorded 372.According to the CPCB, an Air Quality Index (AQI) between 0 and 50 is classified as 'good', 51 and 100 as 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 as 'moderate', 201 and 300 as 'poor', 301 and 400 as 'very poor', and 401 and 500 as 'severe'.Safdarjung, Delhi's base weather station, recorded a minimum temperature of 16.5 degrees Celsius, 3 degrees above normal.The India Meteorological Department has forecast fog or mist in the early morning and a partly cloudy sky on Thursday.