Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

PM Modi to meet full council of ministers next week

Thu, 12 November 2026
Share:
19:05
image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to meet his entire Council of Ministers on November 18, during which he is expected to discuss a host of issues including governance, reforms and outreach to women and youth on welfare and development schemes.

The meeting is part of the ongoing exercise aimed at helping ministers better understand the issues faced by the government.

Official sources told PTI that the prime minister will interact with his entire Council of Ministers soon after his return from the annual India-ASEAN Summit on the evening of November 18.

A number of issues such as governance, reforms and outreach to women and youth on welfare and development schemes are expected to be discussed at the meeting, the sources said.

The Council of Ministers' last meeting, termed as 'Chintan Shivir', was held in September, during which the ministers discussed threadbare how to ensure 100 per cent penetration of all government schemes to the actual beneficiaries and connect with citizens effectively on the steps taken for their welfare.

Currently, there are 40-45 government welfare schemes and the forthcoming Council of Ministers' meeting is also expected to focus on how to further improve the delivery mechanism of the government with close coordination among different ministries and departments, the sources said.

The prime minister is also likely to take feedback from the ministers and could suggest to them how to go about various aspects of the government.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! IIT Kharagpur to offer PG medical courses from 2026-27
LIVE! IIT Kharagpur to offer PG medical courses from 2026-27

Govt plans special Parl session to pass women's quota bill
Govt plans special Parl session to pass women's quota bill

The government is gearing up for a crucial "special session" of Parliament to secure the passage of the long-pending Constitution amendment bill, aiming to implement 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state...

'Sonia Gandhi Was Able To See Through People'
'Sonia Gandhi Was Able To See Through People'

'It is very significant that she mentioned that the issue of her foreign origin was not restricted to the BJP or Sangh Parivar, but was also very much alive in her own party.'

NTA to rope in retired defence personnel for exam security
NTA to rope in retired defence personnel for exam security

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is implementing a major overhaul of its examination system, including creating a permanent pool of independent observers and inviting applications for empanelled examination centres. This initiative...

Owaisi, Aazad form alliance for UP poll, name CM candidate
Owaisi, Aazad form alliance for UP poll, name CM candidate

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has declared Chandrashekhar Aazad as the chief ministerial candidate for the newly formed Samajik Parivartan Morcha in the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.