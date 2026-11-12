PM Modi to meet full council of ministers next week

19:05

The meeting is part of the ongoing exercise aimed at helping ministers better understand the issues faced by the government.



Official sources told PTI that the prime minister will interact with his entire Council of Ministers soon after his return from the annual India-ASEAN Summit on the evening of November 18.



A number of issues such as governance, reforms and outreach to women and youth on welfare and development schemes are expected to be discussed at the meeting, the sources said.



The Council of Ministers' last meeting, termed as 'Chintan Shivir', was held in September, during which the ministers discussed threadbare how to ensure 100 per cent penetration of all government schemes to the actual beneficiaries and connect with citizens effectively on the steps taken for their welfare.



Currently, there are 40-45 government welfare schemes and the forthcoming Council of Ministers' meeting is also expected to focus on how to further improve the delivery mechanism of the government with close coordination among different ministries and departments, the sources said.



The prime minister is also likely to take feedback from the ministers and could suggest to them how to go about various aspects of the government.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to meet his entire Council of Ministers on November 18, during which he is expected to discuss a host of issues including governance, reforms and outreach to women and youth on welfare and development schemes.