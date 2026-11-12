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PM Modi to attend India-ASEAN summit in Manila

Thu, 12 November 2026
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17:52
Pic: ANI Photo
Pic: ANI Photo
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to Manila on Monday on a three-day visit from November 16 to 18 to attend the annual India-ASEAN Summit and related meetings.

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) has emerged as an influential grouping comprising 11 nations in Southeast Asia.

"Prime Minister Modi will be travelling to Manila to attend the 23rd ASEAN-India Summit and the 21st meeting of the ASEAN-led East Asia Summit process," Secretary (East) in the ministry of external affairs (MEA) Rudrendra Tandon said.

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