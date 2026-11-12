Paul McCartney Is A Billionaire Now

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Photograph: Dylan Martinez/Reuters/Rediff Archive





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Beatlehas joinedandin popular music's super exclusive billionaires' club.Sir Paul's fortune is valued at $1.4 billion, way behind Taylor Swift ($2 billion) and Jay-Z ($2.8 billion) even though he has been making music for 64 years.$250 million of his fortune comes from MPL Communications, the publishing company which he set up before the Beatles split in 1969.He also owns the copyright to Broadway musical scores likeand. Every time a song is streamed or a theatre score is performed on stage dollars flow into Sir Paul's bank accounts.Apple Corps, the holding company which owns the right to Beatles content, earns about $50 million and Sir Paul gets 25% of that. John Lennon's family, George Harrison's family and Ringo Starr get 25% each too.The Beatles songs, which he wrote, give Sir Paul about $10 million annually.Plus, there is the music which he makes into his 80s, which earn him a small pile as well.