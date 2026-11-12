Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Oil tanker with 19 Indians aboard attacked off UAE coast

Thu, 12 November 2026
Share:
20:46
File image
File image
Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday said that all 19 Indian seafarers aboard Liberia-flagged crude oil tanker MT DOMINICA PROSPERITY were safe after the vessel was targeted in a projectile attack off Mina Saqr, UAE, on Wednesday. 

 In a post on X, Sonowal said the tanker was carrying 19 Indian seafarers when it was targeted while drifting off Mina Saqr. 

"The entire 22-member crew was swiftly and safely evacuated by the UAE Coast Guard, and all 19 of our Indian nationals are completely safe with no injuries," he said. 

 The Union Minister further said that the government remained in continuous contact with the ship management company to ensure the safety and welfare of the seafarers. 

 "We remain in continuous contact with the ship management company to ensure their ongoing safety, welfare and logistical support," Sonowal said.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Jensen Huang resigns as Nvidia CEO over affair
LIVE! Jensen Huang resigns as Nvidia CEO over affair

Huang quits as Nvidia CEO over affair with Chinese bizwoman
Huang quits as Nvidia CEO over affair with Chinese bizwoman

The aftermath of the alleged 'Chinese spy scandal' has hit Nvidia, with CEO Jensen Huang opting to resign amidst mounting pressure. Huang has been in the eye of a storm after it was revealed that he had an affair with Alice Huang (not...

Manipur: Kuki woman killed, two hurt in militant lash
Manipur: Kuki woman killed, two hurt in militant lash

A Kuki woman was shot dead and two men were injured in a gunfight between suspected rival rebel groups in Manipur's Kangpokpi district on Thursday. The incident occurred near Taphou Kuki village, prompting condemnation from the Deputy...

Taiwan Reunification China's unwavering mission: Xi Jinping
Taiwan Reunification China's unwavering mission: Xi Jinping

Chinese President Xi Jinping has declared the "complete reunification" of Taiwan with the mainland an "unwavering historical mission" for the Communist Party of China. Speaking at an event commemorating Sun Yat-sen, Xi emphasised that...

'Sonia Gandhi Was Able To See Through People'
'Sonia Gandhi Was Able To See Through People'

'It is very significant that she mentioned that the issue of her foreign origin was not restricted to the BJP or Sangh Parivar, but was also very much alive in her own party.'