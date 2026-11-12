Oil tanker with 19 Indians aboard attacked off UAE coast

20:46

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Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday said that all 19 Indian seafarers aboard Liberia-flagged crude oil tanker MT DOMINICA PROSPERITY were safe after the vessel was targeted in a projectile attack off Mina Saqr, UAE, on Wednesday.



In a post on X, Sonowal said the tanker was carrying 19 Indian seafarers when it was targeted while drifting off Mina Saqr.



"The entire 22-member crew was swiftly and safely evacuated by the UAE Coast Guard, and all 19 of our Indian nationals are completely safe with no injuries," he said.



The Union Minister further said that the government remained in continuous contact with the ship management company to ensure the safety and welfare of the seafarers.



"We remain in continuous contact with the ship management company to ensure their ongoing safety, welfare and logistical support," Sonowal said.