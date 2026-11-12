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O Saathi Re: Imtiaz Ali Is Back With Another Love Story

Thu, 12 November 2026
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Avinash Tiwary, Arjun Rampal, Aditi Rao Hydari in O Saathi Re.
Avinash Tiwary, Arjun Rampal, Aditi Rao Hydari in O Saathi Re.
Imtiaz Ali is back with another love story, but there's a twist. 

The new Netflix series, titled O Saathi Re, begins where many romances usually end. 

As per the synopsis, 'O Saathi Re revolves around a divorcing couple trying to make sense of a relationship where love was never quite equal, with individual desires and emotional expectations pulling them in different directions.' 

Created and written by Ali, the series stars Aditi Rao Hydari, Avinash Tiwary, Arjun Rampal and is directed by Arif Ali, who earlier helmed Laila Majnu. 

The title O Saathi Re recalls Kishore Kumar's rueful ballad from Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha's 1978 film Muqaddar Ka Sikandar. 

Ali has built a filmography around complicated hearts, from Jab We Met and Rockstar to Tamasha and Main Vaapas Aaunga. One can expect the same romantic zing from his latest offering, too. 

O Saathi Re premieres on Netflix on December 4.

-- REDIFF MOVIES

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