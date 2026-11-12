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Nvidia Investigation's India Link

Thu, 12 November 2026
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IMAGE: Preet Bharara, second from right, and Joon Kim, third from right. Photograph: Kind courtesy nycbar.org
IMAGE: Preet Bharara, second from right, and Joon Kim, third from right. Photograph: Kind courtesy nycbar.org
Even as Nvidia's board met to determine CEO Jensen Huang's future, it had appointed one of America's top law firms -- Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz -- to investigate Huang's relationship with Alice Huang, who US intelligence believes was working for China's Ministry for State Security.

The investigation is to be led by Wachtell partner Joon Kim.

In March 2021, Kim was asked by New York Attorney General Letitia James to co-lead the investigation into sexual harassment claims made against then New York governor Andrew Cuomo.

But before that comes his India connection.

As first chief of the criminal division for the Southern District of New York and Deputy United States Attorney from July 2015 to March 2017, Kim worked closely with Preet Bharara, the Firozpur, India-born high-profile US Attorney for the Southern District of New York.

Bharara and Kim investigated and prosecuted al-Qaeda, the mafia, even an Indian diplomat during their time in office. President Donald Trump sacked Bharara after he refused to resign during Trump's campaign against Democrat-appointed US attorneys.

-- REDIFF NEWS

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