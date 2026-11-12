Nvidia Investigation's India Link

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IMAGE: Preet Bharara, second from right, and Joon Kim, third from right. Photograph: Kind courtesy nycbar.org





-- REDIFF NEWS

Even as Nvidia's board met to determine CEO's future, it had appointed one of America's top law firms -- Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz -- to investigate Huang's relationship with, who US intelligence believes was working for China's Ministry for State Security.The investigation is to be led by Wachtell partnerIn March 2021, Kim was asked by New York Attorney Generalto co-lead the investigation into sexual harassment claims made against then New York governorBut before that comes his India connection.As first chief of the criminal division for the Southern District of New York and Deputy United States Attorney from July 2015 to March 2017, Kim worked closely with, the Firozpur, India-born high-profile US Attorney for the Southern District of New York.Bharara and Kim investigated and prosecuted al-Qaeda, the mafia, even an Indian diplomat during their time in office. Presidentsacked Bharara after he refused to resign during Trump's campaign against Democrat-appointed US attorneys.