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No Laughing Matter

Thu, 12 November 2026
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13:06
Photograph: Kind courtesy @petehegseth/Instagram
Photograph: Kind courtesy @petehegseth/Instagram
Wouldn't you expect the American secretary of war to know the etiquette and respect required while visiting the sacred Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the Arlington National Cemetery, Virginia, on Veterans Day, which is the anniversary of the end of World War I (called Armistice Day elsewhere). 

Pete Hegseth arrived at the famous tomb with a few friends and security detail in tow. 

They first rather noisily posed for a photograph. And then one of the group let off a loud laugh that rang through the premises, shattering the peace that shrouds the hallowed grounds, where you are not even supposed to speak in whispers. 

They were sternly and vigorously admonished by the army sentinel on duty who ordered them to show respect. 

-- REDIFF NEWS

 

 

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