No Bhaiphota gathering, Mamata breaks years-long tradition

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The absence of the customary gathering of ministers, party heavyweights and political loyalists at Mamata Banerjee's Kalighat residence for Bhaiphota this year marks a striking change in a political ritual that, for over 15 years, doubled as a barometer of trust, influence and proximity to power in the TMC.



For the first time in a decade and a half, the former West Bengal chief minister did not hold the traditional Bhaiphota gathering at her Harish Chatterjee Street residence, following the party's defeat in the May 4 Assembly elections and the BJP's assumption of power in the state.



TMC MLA Kunal Ghosh announced the decision on social media Tuesday night, linking it to alleged attacks on party workers and police action against TMC cadres following the electoral setback.



"Mamata-di did not celebrate Bijoya this time. She will not celebrate Bhaiphota either," Ghosh wrote, adding that the decision was taken against the backdrop of alleged post-poll violence, arrests and what the party described as police excesses against its workers.



"The family Kali Puja cannot be discontinued. That is why the worship was performed. But there will be no Bhaiphota ceremony. People may come and meet her, but there should be no confusion about the fact that she will not hold the formal celebration," he said.



The announcement has brought into focus the changing political significance of a tradition that predates Banerjee's years in power but acquired considerable political weight during the TMC's 15-year rule.



"The invitation list at her residence was once among the most closely watched aspects of Bengal's political calendar. A place at the ceremony was more than a festive courtesy, often signalling a leader's standing in the party and proximity to its supremo during the party's 15-year regime. Now with the party out of power, things have changed," a senior TMC leader said.



A core group of senior leaders, including Partha Chatterjee, Subrata Bakshi and Mukul Roy, featured regularly, while Subrata Mukherjee and Sadhan Pande were among the prominent invitees.



Firhad Hakim and Javed Khan were also familiar faces at the gathering.



Beyond the established inner circle, the list underwent periodic changes, with new entrants and emerging political figures finding a place as their standing rose.



For many aspiring leaders, an invitation was a marker of acceptance into Banerjee's trusted circle; exclusion, meanwhile, often triggered speculation about their political fortunes.



The gathering also acquired significance among sections of the bureaucracy and police.



The officials who made it to the chief minister's residence during Kali Puja, those who were part of the inner circle during the rituals and the leaders seen alongside Abhishek Banerjee during the yagna often became subjects of political discussion.



The 49th edition of the family Kali Puja was held this year.



Banerjee had started the tradition when she was a prominent opposition leader during the Left Front regime.



Over the years, it evolved into an informal congregation of ministers, legislators, senior officials and influential figures, making the Kalighat residence an important political meeting point during the festive season.



The political landscape around the house, however, has changed dramatically since the BJP's electoral victory.



Several leaders who once formed the core of Banerjee's political establishment have either shifted allegiance or found themselves navigating a changed power structure.



Others have maintained a distance from the former chief minister.



The changing equations were visible at a parallel Bhaiphota gathering organised by the Democratic Trinamool Congress, the rebel TMC faction, where several former colleagues of Banerjee received ceremonial tilak from senior leader Chandrima Bhattacharya.



Those present included Firhad Hakim, Madan Mitra, Aroop Biswas, Javed Khan, Aroop Roy, Snehashis Chakraborty, Shantanu Sen, Ritabrata Banerjee, Sandipan Saha and Riju Dutta.



The presence of Banerjee's younger brother Babun Banerjee at the event added another dimension to the political developments, particularly after his public endorsement of the new chief minister a day earlier.



On Tuesday night, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari visited a Kali Puja organised by a club associated with Babun in the Kalighat neighbourhood.



After the puja, Babun touched Adhikari's feet and declared, "Dada, you move ahead. We are with you."



The remark carried particular political significance given Adhikari's past as a close associate of Banerjee before he joined the BJP and eventually defeated her in the Bhabanipur Assembly constituency in this year's elections to become chief minister.



The contrast is difficult to miss. While Banerjee's residence, once a centre of political access and carefully cultivated proximity, did not host its customary Bhaiphota gathering, several leaders who were regular fixtures there turned up at another event, with her own brother publicly expressing support for the new chief minister.



In Bengal's political culture, where personal equations often carry institutional weight, the disappearance of the Kalighat Bhaiphota gathering is more than a break in festive tradition. It is also a telling snapshot of a political establishment adjusting to life after power.