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NIA to probe radicalisation of youth by banned SBN

Thu, 12 November 2026
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15:15
Image used for representational purpose only. Image Credit: ANI
Image used for representational purpose only. Image Credit: ANI
The National Investigation Agency is set to probe online radicalisation of Indian youths by Pakistan-based gangster Shahzad Bhatti and other Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) associates to to goad them into carryying out terror attacks in the country.

A case has been registered by the NIA to probe the radicalisation, which in turns stems from a case registered by the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) in April. 

The Centre believed that the SBN was involved in "terrorism and has participated in various acts of terrorism in India."

The FIR named eight accused in the case, including Bhatti and other ISI agents based in Pakistan. 

Earlier this year, the Shahzad Bhatti Network (SBN) was declared a terrorist organisation under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act by the government.

The NIA's First Information Report (FIR) includes names of Mohammed Hamad Barkati, Abid Jatt, Major Hamid, Major Iqbal -- all ISI agents -- and one Major Anwar based in Pakistan.

Two others have been named as co-accused in the case: Tushar Chauhan alias Hijbullah Ali Khan, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, and Sameer, a resident of Delhi.

The two were arrested by the UP ATS in April while investigating Pakistani sleeper cells and found that the two were in direct contact with Pakistani operatives planning their next act of terrorism.

The investigation revealed that Bhatti, Jatt and radical Pakistani YouTubers were allegedly acting on instructions from the ISI. 

Their aim was to radicalise Indian youths, offer financial incentives and disturb internal peace and communal harmony,

-- REDIFF NEWS

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