NCW seeks report from Maha top cop over molestation of woman pushed off local train

22:09

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken suo motu cognisance of a media report about a 20-year-old woman who was allegedly molested and pushed off a local train at Naigaon railway station in Maharashtra, resulting in the amputation of her left arm below the elbow.



In a post on X, NCW said its chairperson, Vijaya Rahatkar, has written to the Maharashtra Director General of Police (DGP), seeking a fair and time-bound investigation into the incident, details of legal action taken against the arrested accused, and preservation of CCTV footage and other evidence.



"The National Commission for Women has taken suo motu cognisance of a media report published on 12 November 2026 regarding a 20-year-old woman who was allegedly molested and pushed off a local train at Naigaon railway station, resulting in the amputation of her left arm below the elbow," the statement said.



The commission has also sought comprehensive medical care, psychological support, long-term rehabilitation and appropriate compensation for the victim.