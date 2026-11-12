Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

NCW seeks report from Maha top cop over molestation of woman pushed off local train

Thu, 12 November 2026
Share:
22:09
image
The National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken suo motu cognisance of a media report about a 20-year-old woman who was allegedly molested and pushed off a local train at Naigaon railway station in Maharashtra, resulting in the amputation of her left arm below the elbow.

In a post on X, NCW said its chairperson, Vijaya Rahatkar, has written to the Maharashtra Director General of Police (DGP), seeking a fair and time-bound investigation into the incident, details of legal action taken against the arrested accused, and preservation of CCTV footage and other evidence.

"The National Commission for Women has taken suo motu cognisance of a media report published on 12 November 2026 regarding a 20-year-old woman who was allegedly molested and pushed off a local train at Naigaon railway station, resulting in the amputation of her left arm below the elbow," the statement said.

The commission has also sought comprehensive medical care, psychological support, long-term rehabilitation and appropriate compensation for the victim.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! At least 5 shot in Washington DC's Logan Circle
LIVE! At least 5 shot in Washington DC's Logan Circle

Oil tanker with 19 Indians attacked off UAE coast, all safe
Oil tanker with 19 Indians attacked off UAE coast, all safe

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday said that all 19 Indian seafarers aboard Liberia-flagged crude oil tanker MT DOMINICA PROSPERITY were safe after the vessel was targeted in a projectile...

Huang quits as Nvidia CEO over affair with Chinese bizwoman
Huang quits as Nvidia CEO over affair with Chinese bizwoman

The aftermath of the alleged 'Chinese spy scandal' has hit Nvidia, with CEO Jensen Huang opting to resign amidst mounting pressure. Huang has been in the eye of a storm after it was revealed that he had an affair with Alice Huang (not...

Sikh riot victims' kin burn Sonia's memoir over massacre account
Sikh riot victims' kin burn Sonia's memoir over massacre account

Families of victims of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, supported by the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC), protested by burning copies of Sonia Gandhi's memoir, 'Belonging: A Journey of Love'. They object to her portrayal of the...

'Sonia Gandhi Was Able To See Through People'
'Sonia Gandhi Was Able To See Through People'

'It is very significant that she mentioned that the issue of her foreign origin was not restricted to the BJP or Sangh Parivar, but was also very much alive in her own party.'