Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Molested on Mumbai local, pushed onto tracks, woman loses hand

Thu, 12 November 2026
Share:
16:49
File image
File image
A 20-year-old woman lost her hand after allegedly being molested on a train and pushed onto the tracks at Naigaon station in neighbouring Palghar district, a railway official said on Thursday, adding that the 53-year-old accused has been arrested.

The shocking incident took place on the evening of November 4, the Western Railway official said.

The injured woman, her left hand severed, was rushed to Janseva Hospital in Vasai.

It was initially thought to be an accident. But in her statement recorded at a civic hospital in Mumbai on November 6, the woman told police that an unidentified man had molested her while travelling in a local train from Borivali to Naigaon, 40 km from Mumbai.

When she confronted him after alighting at the Naigaon station, he allegedly pushed her, causing her to fall onto the tracks between two coaches of the train. 

Her left hand got severed after being run over by the train.

The Government Railway Police (GRP) then registered a case at Bhayander GRP police station under sections 74 (assault or criminal force against a woman with the intent to outrage her modesty) and 117(2) (voluntarily causing grievous hurt) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Molested on Mumbai local, pushed onto tracks, woman loses hand
LIVE! Molested on Mumbai local, pushed onto tracks, woman loses hand

Govt plans special Parl session to pass women's quota bill
Govt plans special Parl session to pass women's quota bill

The government is gearing up for a crucial "special session" of Parliament to secure the passage of the long-pending Constitution amendment bill, aiming to implement 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state...

'Pay Rs 7cr': Kejri, daughter get death threat from Bishnoi gang
'Pay Rs 7cr': Kejri, daughter get death threat from Bishnoi gang

Delhi AAP MLA Jarnail Singh has filed a complaint with Mohali police after receiving a death threat message targeting party leader Arvind Kejriwal and his daughter, demanding Rs 7 crore. The caller, claiming to be from the Lawrence...

Chhath Puja songs at Mumbai railway stations stirs row
Chhath Puja songs at Mumbai railway stations stirs row

A controversy has erupted in Mumbai after Bhojpuri songs were played at some railway stations ahead of the Chhath Puja festival, drawing criticism from Marathi-speaking people and political activists, and raising questions about the use...

'Gala hi pakad liya': Modi recalls encounter with journos
'Gala hi pakad liya': Modi recalls encounter with journos

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at a Diwali Milan programme, shared a humorous anecdote from 2001 when a "women's brigade" of journalists discovered his impending appointment as Gujarat chief minister and demanded sweets. He lauded the...