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Modi's Ambaji temple visit in Gujarat on Nov 14 cancelled

Thu, 12 November 2026
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit to the famous Ambaji temple in Gujarat's Banaskantha district on November 14 has been cancelled, the state government announced on Thursday night.

Modi was scheduled to travel to Ambaji to offer prayers and perform rituals at the temple on the auspicious occasion of Labh Pancham.

The PM is scheduled to arrive at Ahmedabad airport on the evening of November 13 and proceed to Lok Bhavan in Gandhinagar, where he will stay overnight. 

He will leave for Delhi on the morning of November 14, officials confirmed.

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