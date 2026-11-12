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Men assault woman selling flowers with sticks in Delhi

Thu, 12 November 2026
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A woman selling flowers and garlands on a roadside was allegedly assaulted with sticks by multiple men in south Delhi's Hauz Khas area, with a purported video of the incident circulating on social media, police said on Thursday.

In the video, the woman is seen sitting by the roadside selling flowers when two men approach her. After a brief exchange, one of them allegedly starts beating her with a stick. When some people intervene to rescue her, another man joins in and attacks them with a stick.

The incident reportedly took place last week. Social media claims suggest that the men had allegedly asked the woman to sell drugs, which she refused, following which she was assaulted. However, police have not confirmed the motive behind the attack.

In a statement, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Anant Mittal said Hauz Khas police station has not received any PCR call or written complaint so far.

"Nevertheless, based on social media inputs, the matter has been taken cognisance of, and a police team has been deployed to identify and trace the persons involved in the incident," the police said.

Strict legal action will be taken against those involved in accordance with the law, it added.

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