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Man sets own tempo ablaze after stopped for document check in Delhi

Thu, 12 November 2026
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12:26
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A man allegedly set his own tempo on fire after being stopped by traffic police for a document check near the Ghazipur border in east Delhi on Thursday morning, and was later seen waving a sword and a black flag amid the chaos, police sources said.

The incident took place around 8.30 am when traffic personnel stopped the mini-goods carrier and asked its driver to produce the vehicle documents, they said.

Aggravated over being stopped, the man allegedly got out of the vehicle, produced an inflammable substance and set the tempo on fire, police sources said.

A purported video of the incident shows the vehicle engulfed in flames, while the man is seen holding a sword and a black flag in his hands. He is also seen waving the weapon, disrupting traffic in the area.

Further details about the man and the circumstances leading to the incident are awaited.

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