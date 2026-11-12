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Man detained after hoax bomb threat leads to train halt in Chhattisgarh

Thu, 12 November 2026
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A bomb threat led to an express train to halt for one and half hours at the Rajnandgaon station in Chhattisgarh on Thursday, but it turned out to be a hoax and a passenger was being questioned, officials said. 

The incident occurred at around 2.30 pm when the 12252 Wainganga Superfast Express (Korba-Yesvantpur) had arrived at platform number 2 of the Rajnandgaon station,  station master R K Burman said.

A passenger approached the loco pilot and claimed that there was a bomb on the train which would go off within 10 minutes. He then fled, leaving his luggage behind, Burman said.

A bomb disposal squad and a dog squad were called in to search the train. After it was established that there was no explosive device on board, the train resumed its journey at around 4 pm, the official said. 

The passenger was taken into custody after he returned to the station to collect his luggage and handed over to the Government Railway Police (GRP).

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