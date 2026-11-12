Man arrested in Bihar for allegedly sharing sensitive information with handlers

22:43

A man was arrested in Bihar's Purnea district for allegedly sharing sensitive information with suspected handlers in India and abroad through WhatsApp groups, officials said on Thursday.



The accused has been identified as Shahid Akhtar, a resident of Kali Prasad Yadav Tola within Madhubani police station limits in the district.



Purnea SSP Shaurya Suman said Akhtar was arrested during a raid conducted by the Intelligence Bureau (IB) with the assistance of local police.



"He has confessed his connection with handlers abroad. It is suspected that the network reportedly had links with neighbouring countries, including Pakistan, and handlers in several locations in India," Purnea Sadar SDPO Abhinav Parashar said.



Akhtar had allegedly been associated with an Islamic radical group since 2025 and was involved in suspicious activities, sources said.



According to officials, teams of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Bihar Special Task Force (STF) joined the investigation following the arrest.