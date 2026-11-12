Maharashtra's Shrivardhan beach receives 'Blue Flag'

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It is given out to beaches that meet the foundation's standards of cleanliness, water quality, environmental management, biodiversity conservation, tourist safety and availability of facilities.



The certification was achieved after two years of efforts to improve the beach to meet international standards.



The actual Blue Flag for the beach is expected to be handed over shortly.



-- REDIFF NEWS

The first beach in Maharashtra's Raigad district to earn the international 'Blue Flag' certification is Shrivardhan.This international certification is an eco-label awarded by the Denmark-based Foundation for Environmental Education.