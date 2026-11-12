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Maharashtra: 4-month-old child kidnapped, rescued within hours

Thu, 12 November 2026
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12:28
Image used for representational purpose only. Image Credit: Pixabay
Image used for representational purpose only. Image Credit: Pixabay
A woman was arrested in Maharashtra's Thane on November 7 and a four-month old girl child was rescued by the police hours after the kidnapping.

The infant was born to a broom seller from Rajasthan who lived beneath the Majiwada bridge on Ghodbunder Road with his family. 

He informed the police that the baby had been kidnapped by an unidentified person that morning.

Five police teams were deployed to search for the child,, and a 52-year-old woman, a scrap collector from Kalwa in Thane who had made off with the infant, was soon arrested.

The baby was reunited with the parents, but the motive behind the kidnapping remains unclear.

-- REDIFF NEWS

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