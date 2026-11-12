Kuki woman shot dead in Manipur gunfight

17:01





A woman from Taphou Kuki village, who was working in a nearby field, was found shot dead in the exchange of fire.



The woman, identified as Nengboi Chongloi, held a sickle in her hand when locals and security forces found her body in the field.



The injured man was taken to a private hospital.



-- REDIFF NEWS

Suspected militants engaged in a gunfight in Manipur on November 12, Thursday, in which a Kuki woman was killed and a man was injured.The gunfight broke out between rival militant groups in Kangpokpi district around 11 am.