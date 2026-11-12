Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Keralam Guv sanctions prosecution of ex-minister in Messi event case

Thu, 12 November 2026
Share:
21:14
Lionel Messi/File image
Lionel Messi/File image
Keralam Governor Om Prakash Mathur has granted sanction to prosecute former sports minister V Abdurahiman under the Prevention of Corruption Act in connection with alleged irregularities in the failed bid to bring Lionel Messi-led Argentina football team to Kochi, official sources said on Thursday.

The governor approved the file seeking permission to name Abdurahiman as an accused in the case involving alleged corruption and irregularities in the sponsorship arrangements for the proposed football event, they said.

Chief Minister VD Satheesan had last month forwarded the file to the Governor seeking sanction to prosecute the former minister.

The previous LDF government had made efforts to host a football match featuring the Argentina team in Kerala last year.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT), constituted by the UDF government, had earlier registered a case against the company that sponsored the proposed event and its managing director.

According to sources, the SIT recently questioned Abdurahiman as part of the investigation, which allegedly revealed that he had taken the initiative to select the sponsoring company.

The probe also found alleged irregularities in the facilities extended to the sponsoring firm for organising the event, including the handing over of the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium in Kochi, owned by the Greater Cochin Development Authority, officials said.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! At least 5 shot in Washington DC's Logan Circle
LIVE! At least 5 shot in Washington DC's Logan Circle

Oil tanker with 19 Indians attacked off UAE coast, all safe
Oil tanker with 19 Indians attacked off UAE coast, all safe

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday said that all 19 Indian seafarers aboard Liberia-flagged crude oil tanker MT DOMINICA PROSPERITY were safe after the vessel was targeted in a projectile...

Huang quits as Nvidia CEO over affair with Chinese bizwoman
Huang quits as Nvidia CEO over affair with Chinese bizwoman

The aftermath of the alleged 'Chinese spy scandal' has hit Nvidia, with CEO Jensen Huang opting to resign amidst mounting pressure. Huang has been in the eye of a storm after it was revealed that he had an affair with Alice Huang (not...

Sikh riot victims' kin burn Sonia's memoir over massacre account
Sikh riot victims' kin burn Sonia's memoir over massacre account

Families of victims of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, supported by the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC), protested by burning copies of Sonia Gandhi's memoir, 'Belonging: A Journey of Love'. They object to her portrayal of the...

'Sonia Gandhi Was Able To See Through People'
'Sonia Gandhi Was Able To See Through People'

'It is very significant that she mentioned that the issue of her foreign origin was not restricted to the BJP or Sangh Parivar, but was also very much alive in her own party.'