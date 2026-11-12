Keralam Guv sanctions prosecution of ex-minister in Messi event case

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Lionel Messi/File image

Keralam Governor Om Prakash Mathur has granted sanction to prosecute former sports minister V Abdurahiman under the Prevention of Corruption Act in connection with alleged irregularities in the failed bid to bring Lionel Messi-led Argentina football team to Kochi, official sources said on Thursday.



The governor approved the file seeking permission to name Abdurahiman as an accused in the case involving alleged corruption and irregularities in the sponsorship arrangements for the proposed football event, they said.



Chief Minister VD Satheesan had last month forwarded the file to the Governor seeking sanction to prosecute the former minister.



The previous LDF government had made efforts to host a football match featuring the Argentina team in Kerala last year.



The Special Investigation Team (SIT), constituted by the UDF government, had earlier registered a case against the company that sponsored the proposed event and its managing director.



According to sources, the SIT recently questioned Abdurahiman as part of the investigation, which allegedly revealed that he had taken the initiative to select the sponsoring company.



The probe also found alleged irregularities in the facilities extended to the sponsoring firm for organising the event, including the handing over of the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium in Kochi, owned by the Greater Cochin Development Authority, officials said.