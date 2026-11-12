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Jodhpur resident doctor found dead in her hostel room

Thu, 12 November 2026
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23:17
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A first-year resident doctor at Umaid Hospital in Jodhpur was found dead in her hostel room on Thursday evening, officials said.

The deceased, Nikki Chaudhary, hailed from Jhunjhunu and was pursuing her postgraduate studies in the anaesthesia department as part of the 2025 batch. She was staying in the hospital's PG hostel.

According to MDM Hospital superintendent Dr Vikas Rajpurohit, Chaudhary had been suffering from vomiting and diarrhoea since Wednesday. 

She had taken leave that day due to her illness and reportedly remained inside her hostel room on Thursday.

The incident came to light in the evening when her fellow residents knocked on her room's door but received no response. 

They subsequently alerted the hospital management, following which she was found unconscious and rushed to the trauma centre of MDM Hospital.

However, doctors declared her dead at around 6 pm. The circumstances surrounding her death remain unclear. The hostel room has been sealed, and police have launched an investigation to ascertain the sequence of events.

The exact cause of death is yet to be determined. 

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