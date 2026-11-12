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Jensen Huang resigns as Nvidia CEO over affair with 'Chinese spy'

Thu, 12 November 2026
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Jensen Huang . Pic: Lisi Niesner/Reuters
Jensen Huang . Pic: Lisi Niesner/Reuters
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, who has been under a cloud over his affair which raised national security concerns, resigned on Thursday. 

Colette Kress, the current executive vice president and chief financial officer has been named as the interim CEO. 

Huang has been under tremendous pressure to step down after his affair with an alleged Chinese spy was exposed. 

There have also been other media reports that he had had another extramarital affair with an employee who is a direct report. 

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