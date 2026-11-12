Jensen Huang resigns as Nvidia CEO over affair with 'Chinese spy'

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Jensen Huang . Pic: Lisi Niesner/Reuters





There have also been other media reports that he had had another extramarital affair with an employee who is a direct report.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, who has been under a cloud over his affair which raised national security concerns, resigned on Thursday.Colette Kress, the current executive vice president and chief financial officer has been named as the interim CEO.Huang has been under tremendous pressure to step down after his affair with an alleged Chinese spy was exposed.