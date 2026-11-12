India's first AI police station to be developed in THIS city

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Image used for representational purpose only. Image Credit: Unsplash

Artificial Intelligence has already taken over several major tasks for humans. And now it's time for AI to start policing, it seems. Seriously.



The Panjagutta Police Station in Hyderabad is being developed as the country's first AI-based police station. All services in this station are being integrated with state-of-the-art AI technology under a pilot project.



Hyderabad City police commissioner V.C. Sajjanar conducted a surprise inspection of the Panjagutta Police Station and inspected the AI technology arrangements being made in the station.



This AI police station is a pilot project to be launched in the first week of December by the DGP. After checking the results here, the system will be implemented across the state.



Complainants can lodge their issues in 10 languages at the 'Sethu' kiosk already installed at the station reception. The AI system will translate them into the local language and send them to the concerned officers.



Other services to be expected range from FIR registration to case diary, investigation reports to charge sheet preparation.



Special training is being given to staff on the use of technology.



-- REDIFF NEWS