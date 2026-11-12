Illegal mosque demolished in UP's Sambhal district

18:54

The illegal mosque being demolished, November 12, 2026. Pic: Screen grab/ANI Video

A mosque constructed illegally on public land was being demolished in a village in Asmoli area of Sambhal district on Thursday amid heavy police deployment, an official said.



Circle Officer (Asmoli) Aman Singh said police and revenue officials had received complaints from local residents over a month ago that the mosque was being constructed illegally on land meant for public use in Qutubpur Satta village.



Following this, a joint team of police and revenue officials inspected the site and found the construction to be illegal, he said.



After an inquiry, the sub-divisional magistrate (Sambhal) passed an order declaring the construction illegal and directing its demolition, Singh said.



Speaking to reporters, Sambhal tehsildar Dhirendra Pratap Singh said the land fell under gata number 57 'ka' and measured 150 sq m.



He said the Waqf Board had long ago declared it "waqf property by nature", where fresh construction could not be undertaken without its permission.



"Following a complaint by villagers, the matter was investigated by the district minority welfare officer. The Waqf Board informed the authorities that it had not granted permission for any new construction on the land. The unauthorised construction is being removed today," the tehsildar said.



He said the new construction was two to three months old, while the original structure was 15-20 years old.



"It was found that a new tradition of offering namaaz was being established there. Whatever has been newly constructed will be demolished," he said. Revenue officials and police personnel were present at the site to carry out the action, the circle officer added.



Four station house officers and police personnel from 10 police stations have been deployed, along with a platoon of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC), the officer said.



As the site is located in a populated area, police personnel have also been deployed on rooftops to maintain surveillance. The area is being monitored through drones as well to ensure that the demolition is carried out peacefully, Singh added.