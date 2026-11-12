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IIT Kharagpur to offer PG medical courses from 2026-27

Thu, 12 November 2026
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17:57
A view of Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur/File image
A view of Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur/File image
Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur has become the first IIT in the country to introduce National Medical Commission-accredited postgraduate medical courses, offering six MD specialisations from the 2026-27 academic session, officials said on Thursday.

The institute will offer a total of 12 seats at its Dr B C Roy Multi-Speciality Medical Research Centre, with two seats in each specialisation, according to a statement.

The six disciplines are general medicine, radiology, physiology, pathology, community medicine and biochemistry.

Admissions will be conducted through the NEET-PG 2026 online counselling process, with the courses being made available in the second round of counselling, the statement said.

The initiative seeks to integrate conventional medical education with engineering, artificial intelligence (AI), biomedical sciences and translational research, creating opportunities for doctors to engage in interdisciplinary research and healthcare innovation.

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LIVE! IIT Kharagpur to offer PG medical courses from 2026-27
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