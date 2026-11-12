Gold worth crores stolen from newly-opened jewellery outlet in TN's Madurai

17:26

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In a major heist, masked burglars broke into a newly opened Tanishq jewellery showroom here and decamped with gold ornaments estimated to be worth several crores of rupees, the police said on Thursday.



The exact quantum of the loss would be known only after the outlet management files a complaint, they said.



The theft came to light this morning when staff opened the showroom, located on the Madurai Bypass Road. The outlet had been inaugurated just 15 days ago.



Preliminary investigations revealed that the burglars gained entry by breaking down the rear wall and doors of the premises.



Madurai city commissioner of police S Rajendran, who inspected the crime scene along with A G Inigo Divyan, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), South, Madurai City and S Vanitha (DCP, Traffic, Madurai City) said CCTV footage points to the involvement of three individuals.



"Three persons broke the wall and door to enter the shop. About 30 per cent of the total goods in the shop has been stolen. An investigation is underway to determine the exact value of the stolen jewellery," Rajendran told reporters.



Sniffer dogs were pressed into service and investigators are currently analysing CCTV footage from the vicinity to trace the culprits.