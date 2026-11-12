Girlfriend rejects marriage proposal, man jumps to death in mall

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Image used for representational purpose only. Illustration: Dominic Xavier/ Rediff





However, upon knowing that she was involved with someone else while he was away working in Saudi Arabia, he asked her to meet him and discuss the matter.



Riyaz went to the mall with two friends and met the woman to. However, the girl rejected his marriage proposal leading to a heated argument.



Dejected, he jumped from the second floor of the mall soon after.



-- REDIFF NEWS

Rejection of a marriage proposal can be hard to deal with, and 36-year-old Riyaz alias Sikandar chose to end his life for this very reason.Riyaz jumped from the second floor of Rave Moti Mall in the posh Sarvodaya Nagar in Kanpur after an argument with his girlfriend over marriage on November 11, Wednesday.Riyaz was taken to the hospital where he was declared dead.He was in a relationship with the woman who was a relative's daughter for about 10 years and wished to marry her.