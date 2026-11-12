Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Girlfriend rejects marriage proposal, man jumps to death in mall

Thu, 12 November 2026
Share:
12:37
Image used for representational purpose only. Illustration: Dominic Xavier/ Rediff
Image used for representational purpose only. Illustration: Dominic Xavier/ Rediff
Rejection of a marriage proposal can be hard to deal with, and 36-year-old Riyaz alias Sikandar chose to end his life for this very reason. 

Riyaz jumped from the second floor of Rave Moti Mall in the posh Sarvodaya Nagar in Kanpur after an argument with his girlfriend over marriage on November 11, Wednesday. 

Riyaz was taken to the hospital where he was declared dead. 

He was in a relationship with the woman who was a relative's daughter for about 10 years and wished to marry her. 

However, upon knowing that she was involved with someone else while he was away working in Saudi Arabia, he asked her to meet him and discuss the matter.

Riyaz went to the mall with two friends and met the woman to. However, the girl rejected his marriage proposal leading to a heated argument.

Dejected, he jumped from the second floor of the mall soon after.

-- REDIFF NEWS

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Used to arrange chairs for media, PM Modi tells journos
LIVE! Used to arrange chairs for media, PM Modi tells journos

'Sonia Gandhi Was Able To See Through People'
'Sonia Gandhi Was Able To See Through People'

'It is very significant that she mentioned that the issue of her foreign origin was not restricted to the BJP or Sangh Parivar, but was also very much alive in her own party.'

2 Special Police Officers who went missing in J-K, found dead
2 Special Police Officers who went missing in J-K, found dead

Authorities are investigating a potential militant angle after the bullet-riddled bodies of two missing Special Police Officers were discovered early Thursday in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district.

Flier arrested for hijack threat to Mumbai-Kolkata AI flight
Flier arrested for hijack threat to Mumbai-Kolkata AI flight

A passenger has been apprehended following a hoax hijack threat that significantly delayed an Air India flight from Kolkata to Mumbai on Wednesday.

Nvidia board mulls removing Jensen Huang over 2 affairs
Nvidia board mulls removing Jensen Huang over 2 affairs

Nvidia's board is reportedly considering the removal of CEO Jensen Huang due to revelations of two alleged extramarital relationships. One relationship involves a businesswoman suspected of links to Chinese intelligence, while another is...