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Fresh snowfall brings traffic to a halt in Kashmir's higher reaches

Thu, 12 November 2026
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14:58
Image used for representational purpose only. Image Credit: ANI
Image used for representational purpose only. Image Credit: ANI
Higher reaches and peaks of Kashmir, including Gulmarg and Sonamarg, received fresh overnight snowfall on November 12, Thursday, while the plains witnessed rains due to a western disturbance, which brought down the day temperature by several degrees.

Upper areas of Gurez, Kupwara, as well as along the Zojilla Pass, and Mughal Road in south Kashmir's Shopian were also covered in snow.

Traffic was suspended on the Zojilla Pass that connects the Srinagar-Leh national highway due to snow. 

Landslide caused by the heavy rains along the Uri-Baramulla National Highway disrupted vehicle movement due to the accumulation of debris and boulders on the road.

-- REDIFF NEWS

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