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Former V-P Dhankhar undergoes cardiac, neurological tests at AIIMS; to remain hospitalised

Thu, 12 November 2026
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Former vice-president Jagdeep Dhankhar underwent a series of cardiac and neurological tests at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi on Thursday and will continue to remain in the hospital on medical advice, family sources said.

The tests were conducted at the cardio-neuro centre of AIIMS to assess his heart functioning and neurological condition, they said.

A final assessment of his health is expected on Friday, following which a decision on his discharge may be taken, the sources said.

The 75-year-old former vice-president was admitted to AIIMS on Wednesday after he collapsed and lost consciousness during his morning walk. The fainting was longer in duration than his previous episodes, they said.

Security personnel accompanying him initially took him home in a PCR van. An ILBS medical team and AIIMS doctor Sandeep Seth attended to him before he was shifted to AIIMS in an ambulance in view of his health condition.

Dhankhar was admitted to the hospital's cardio-neuro centre and placed under the care of the department of cardiology for evaluation and treatment.

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