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Five injured in Maha knife attack after argument over firecracker thrown at woman

Thu, 12 November 2026
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19:36
Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff
Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff
Three persons were arrested for alleged involvement in a knife attack in Maharashtra's Beed district that left five seriously injured following a dispute over a firecracker-throwing incident, a police official said on Thursday.

The knife attack took place in Pawar Galli at Georai at around 7 pm on Tuesday when a firecracker was thrown at a woman when she was returning home after shopping, he added.

"Akshay Raut allegedly threw a firecracker at Sunil Khadke's daughter. Khadke's son Sarthak and four others confronted Raut, who attacked them with sharp weapons. The victims received deep wounds on the abdomen, chest and back. They were initially taken to a private hospital in Georai and then shifted to hospitals in Beed and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar," the official said.

Based on Sarthak's complaint, Akshay Raut, Janardhan Raut, Om Raut, Rahul Shelar and Meera Raut were booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Akshay Raut, Rahul Shelar and Meera Raut have been arrested, while two other accused are absconding, he added.

Two special police teams have been deployed to trace and apprehend those on the run, Assistant Police Inspector Samadhan Daund said.

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