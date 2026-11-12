Faridabad Class 12 student shoots self dead with country-made firearm at home

22:47

A Class 12 student allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with a country-made firearm in a bathroom on the third floor of his house in Faridabad's Pali village, the police said on Thursday.



The reason behind the alleged suicide remains unclear, and police are investigating how the student procured the firearm and the circumstances that led to his death.



According to a complaint filed by the 17-year-old student's father, the deceased was pursuing Class 12 studies through an open-school programme and also attended coaching classes.



On Wednesday evening, around 5 pm, the student's mother and elder brother went to a plot near their house, leaving him alone at home.



When the elder brother returned around 6 pm, he could not find the younger sibling. While searching for him, he reached the third floor and looked through a window into the bathroom, where he found the student lying in a pool of blood.