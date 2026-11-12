Even every robot dog has his day

16:19

IMAGE: For representational purpose. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shixart1985/Wikimedia Commons



A robot dog was seen taking a real, blood-flesh-and-fur dog for a walk in the Castro neighbourhood.



It turned out the owner was just a few steps behind, supervising the machine with his iPad and the two four-footed fellows were not out on their own solo adventure.



But people took to wondering on social media if in the future dog-walking will become a non-human pursuit.



Most were horrified. 'I absolutely hate this'. 'If you can't walk your dog, don't have a dog' and there were comments about how no none wanted more tech BS in their life.





Others asked who would be scooping up the poop.













-- REDIFF NEWS





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