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ED attaches properties of Rs 2.78 cr of ex-Kolkata cop in money laundering case

Thu, 12 November 2026
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The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday provisionally attached immovable assets worth Rs 2.78 crore of former Kolkata police deputy commissioner Santanu Sinha Biswas in a money laundering and corruption case involving city-based strongman Sona Pappu, officials said.

The attached properties of Biswas, his family members and associates include three flats in Kolkata and a plot of land in Kandi in Murshidabad district as proceeds of crime, the federal agency said.

Biswas held several important positions in Kolkata police during the erstwhile TMC rule, and had also served as the officer-in-charge of Kalighat police station, an area where former chief minister Mamata Banerjee resides.

He was arrested by ED in May this year in connection with an alleged money laundering case linked to a land-grabbing racket, and is currently lodged in jail.

"ED investigation has revealed that the proceeds of crime were generated through illegal activities, including extortion, grabbing of real estate properties, unauthorised building construction through entities controlled by Biswajit Poddar alias Sona Pappu, Jay S Kamdar and associates," an agency statement said.

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