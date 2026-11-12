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Earlier PM said 'sab changa si', now it is 'sab mehnga si': Cong taunts govt over price rise

Thu, 12 November 2026
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The Congress on Thursday targeted the Modi government over rising prices, and said the public wants inflation to be reined in rather than the government's claims and promises.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said prices of milk, rice, flour, lentils, cooking oil, onions, potatoes, tomatoes, sugar, ghee and other essential everyday items are skyrocketing, and Amul and Mother Dairy have once again raised milk prices.

"There was a promise of good days, every day brought a new blow from rising prices, the policies of the ruthless Modi government have repeatedly hit the pockets of the poor and the middle class," he said on X.

"In the 'Modani government', which came to power by seeking votes against rising prices, the math of inflation is such that only the country's middle and poor classes have to bear it all. Rising prices every day, from the kitchen to FMCG products, have thrown every household's budget into disarray," he said.

"Prime Minister, You once said - 'sab changa si' (everything is fine), now it is - 'sab mehnga si' (everything is expensive!)," the Congress leader said taking a swipe at the prime minister.

Since Diwali, major brands such as Hindustan Unilever have raised prices of detergents and home care products by up to 11 percent, he claimed, adding that everyday essentials such as Surf Excel, Rin, Wheel and Moti Gulab soap are becoming increasingly unaffordable for ordinary people.

"On the one hand, the government says sugar production in the country has increased fourfold and that 3.6 million tonnes of old stocks are also available. The same is true of lentils. So the big question is: if that is the case, why is the general public getting no relief? Is the country suffering a double blow from the E20 blend in petrol in the form of rising prices and adulterated petrol?" he said.

The Congress leader said the public wants to know how long their pockets will be picked while the government hides behind false claims?

"The people of this country do not want government claims and policy promises; our demand is that inflation be effectively reined in," Ramesh said in his post.

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