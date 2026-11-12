Drone suspected to be from Pak seized in J&K

A drone identified as a DJI Matrice 300 RTK, suspected from Pakistan, was recovered from an agricultural field near the International Border in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir.





During a Border Security Force (BSF) search operation, the drone was recovered from border outpost Lalfamkima, about 800 metres from the IB.





No payload was found attached to it when it was recovered.





The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) will perform a detailed examination of the drone to help determine its origin and flight history.





Drone movement was suspected in the early hours of November 12, Thursday, following which the BSF launched the search operation in which the drone was recovered.





-- REDIFF NEWS