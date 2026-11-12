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DRI officers seize 22 kg cocaine in New Delhi

Thu, 12 November 2026
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The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officers have arrested from New Delhi a female passenger travelling from Sierra Leone for attempting to smuggle 22 kg cocaine. 

The seized narcotics is estimated to have been worth several crores of rupees in the illicit international market, the finance ministry said in a statement.

The operation exposed a sophisticated and brazen modus operandi involving the use of forged diplomatic credentials to bypass airport security, it added.

The passenger claimed to be a diplomatic courier and was carrying a large briefcase-type box bearing markings such as "Diplomatic Mail" and "Do Not Open Without Authority".

Acting on the intelligence input, DRI officers conducted an examination of the briefcase which resulted in the recovery of 22 packets, concealed within multiple layers of plastic wrapping.

"The white, brick-shaped substance recovered from the packets tested positive for cocaine during field testing," the ministry said.

In a separate statement, the ministry said DRI busted red sanders smuggling syndicate at Chennai port, and seized around 13,000 kg red sanders worth Rs 7.72 crore and arrested three persons.

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