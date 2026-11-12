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Diljit Dosanjh to perform again at Coachella in 2027

Thu, 12 November 2026
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Image: Reuters
Image: Reuters
Singer Diljit Dosanjh has become a global sensation, especially after his performance at Coachella in 2023. He is also set to take Punjabi music to the Latin Grammys this year.

The Punjabi singer and pride of India, Dosanjh is all set to return to the global stage of Coachella 2027 for the second time. 

Global sensations like Dua Lipa, Madonna and Black Pink's Jisoo will also perform at the event.

Diljit Dosanjh will perform on April 9 and April 16, marking his return to the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.

In 2023, Dosanjh was the first major Indian artist to perform at the music festival in Coachella Valley in California. 

Dosanjh's performance opened up avenues for Indian artists. AP Dhillon and Sid Sriram performed at the festival in 2024, while Hanumankind performed in 2025.

The singer-actor is currently in India for his Aura tour across different Indian states. 

-- REDIFF NEWS

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