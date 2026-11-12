Death threat to Kejriwal, daughter from 'Bishnoi gang' member

13:58

Arvind Kejriwal. Pic: ANI Photo

The Punjab Police has registered a case following a complaint filed by Delhi AAP MLA Jarnail Singh, who reported receiving a death threat message concerning party leader Arvind Kejriwal and his daughter, along with a demand for Rs 7 crore.



Singh lodged his complaint with the Mohali police, which has opened a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act.



In his complaint, Tilak Nagar MLA Singh stated that he received both a call and a WhatsApp message on November 6 from an individual claiming to be a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The alleged caller threatened to kill Kejriwal and his daughter if the money was not paid.



Following the complaint, the Mohali police registered a case under relevant sections including 308 (4) (extortion) and 351 (2) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the relevant section of the IT Act.



The police stated that further investigation in the matter was underway.