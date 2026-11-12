Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead

Convict gets 10-year jail in drug case, escapes from TN court

Thu, 12 November 2026
Share:
23:41
image
A 25-year-old man, who was sentenced to 10 years of imprisonment in a drug peddling case, escaped from the special court premises here on Thursday shortly after the verdict was pronounced, the police said.

The convict, identified as Raja from the Thenmalai area of Sirumalai in Dindigul district, was arrested by the anti-narcotics police in 2024 for selling ganja.

The case was being heard at the I Additional Special Court for NDPS Act cases in Madurai. 

At the conclusion of the trial on Thursday, Judge Sudhakar held Raja guilty, sentencing him to a 10-year jail term and imposing a fine of Rs 1 lakh.

According to the police, shortly after the quantum of sentence was announced, Raja, who was seated in the courtroom, managed to quietly give security personnel the slip.

Upon realising the convict was missing, police personnel on duty immediately alerted the authorities and launched a search operation.

A manhunt has been initiated and searches have been intensified across major transit hubs in the city, including the Mattuthavani, Anna, and Arappalayam bus terminuses, to apprehend the fugitive.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Govt plans to ease cab rental rules, cuts minimum fleet to 5
LIVE! Govt plans to ease cab rental rules, cuts minimum fleet to 5

Oil tanker with 19 Indians attacked off UAE coast, all safe
Oil tanker with 19 Indians attacked off UAE coast, all safe

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday said that all 19 Indian seafarers aboard Liberia-flagged crude oil tanker MT DOMINICA PROSPERITY were safe after the vessel was targeted in a projectile...

Huang quits as Nvidia CEO over affair with Chinese bizwoman
Huang quits as Nvidia CEO over affair with Chinese bizwoman

The aftermath of the alleged 'Chinese spy scandal' has hit Nvidia, with CEO Jensen Huang opting to resign amidst mounting pressure. Huang has been in the eye of a storm after it was revealed that he had an affair with Alice Huang (not...

Sikh riot victims' kin burn Sonia's memoir over massacre account
Sikh riot victims' kin burn Sonia's memoir over massacre account

Families of victims of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, supported by the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC), protested by burning copies of Sonia Gandhi's memoir, 'Belonging: A Journey of Love'. They object to her portrayal of the...

'Sonia Gandhi Was Able To See Through People'
'Sonia Gandhi Was Able To See Through People'

'It is very significant that she mentioned that the issue of her foreign origin was not restricted to the BJP or Sangh Parivar, but was also very much alive in her own party.'