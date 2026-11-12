Cong, TMC, Editors Guild attack govt after Norway scribe's visa cancelled claim

19:57

Norwegian journalist Helle Lyng/Image courtesy @HelleLyngSvends/X

Why is the government so afraid of questions, the Congress and the TMC on Thursday asked after Norwegian journalist Helle Lyng, who was in the news during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Oslo visit in May, claimed her visa was cancelled minutes before she was to leave for India.



Lyng, an independent journalist in Norway, said she was to attend and speak at the "Bharat Summit" organised by the Congress in Hyderabad on November 13 and 14.



In a post on X, Lyng posed direct questions to Home Minister Amit Shah on why her visa granted by the Indian embassy in Norway was cancelled minutes before she was to leave for the airport and hoped that Shah would allow her visit to the world's largest democracy.



There was no independent confirmation or reaction from the government on the visa cancellation claim.



The Congress reacted strongly, asking why the government is afraid of questions.



"You may remember - a journalist in Norway asked Modi a question, and Modi was seen running away. Now that same journalist, Helle Lyng, was due to attend the 'Bharat Summit' being held in Telangana, but her visa was cancelled before she could even get there.



"Why are Modi and his government so afraid of questions," the Congress posted on its X handle.



The Editors Guild of India also questioned why the journalist was first issued a visa and then told that she would not be allowed to enter the country.



"The Editors Guild of India notes with deep concern the last-minute cancellation of the visa issued to independent Norwegian journalist Helle Lyng," it said.



"The EGi is at a loss to understand the reason for this cancellation. Mrs Lyng is a legitimate and respected international journalist, whose only 'crime' appears to have been posing a question to Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a press briefing in Oslo in May, 2026.