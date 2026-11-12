Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

CB-CID files chargesheet against Raj man for creating deepfake video of CM Vijay

Thu, 12 November 2026
Share:
16:36
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay
The Tamil Nadu Crime Branch-CID (CB-CID) filed a chargesheet against a 28-year-old man from Rajasthan within 60 days of his arrest for creating AI-generated deepfake videos of Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay to cheat the public, the police said on Thursday.

According to a press release, the CB-CID cybercrime wing filed the chargesheet electronically before the XI metropolitan magistrate court in Saidapet, Chennai. 

The accused, identified as Siyapu Khan of Lachhmangarh in Alwar, Rajasthan, faces charges under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Information Technology Act, 2000, for impersonation, forgery, and cheating.

The case was registered on September 1, after deepfake videos surfaced showing the chief minister soliciting financial assistance from citizens.

Following a technical probe, special investigation teams were sent to Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. Khan was apprehended on September 12, in a joint operation coordinated with the Rajasthan Police.

During the search operations, sleuths seized crucial digital evidence, including mobile phones and electronic devices. Investigators specifically recovered the SIM cards associated with the contact numbers displayed in the deepfake videos, and those linked to the UPI IDs used to route the extorted money.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Molested on Mumbai local, pushed onto tracks, woman loses hand
LIVE! Molested on Mumbai local, pushed onto tracks, woman loses hand

Govt plans special Parl session to pass women's quota bill
Govt plans special Parl session to pass women's quota bill

The government is gearing up for a crucial "special session" of Parliament to secure the passage of the long-pending Constitution amendment bill, aiming to implement 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state...

'Pay Rs 7cr': Kejri, daughter get death threat from Bishnoi gang
'Pay Rs 7cr': Kejri, daughter get death threat from Bishnoi gang

Delhi AAP MLA Jarnail Singh has filed a complaint with Mohali police after receiving a death threat message targeting party leader Arvind Kejriwal and his daughter, demanding Rs 7 crore. The caller, claiming to be from the Lawrence...

Chhath Puja songs at Mumbai railway stations stirs row
Chhath Puja songs at Mumbai railway stations stirs row

A controversy has erupted in Mumbai after Bhojpuri songs were played at some railway stations ahead of the Chhath Puja festival, drawing criticism from Marathi-speaking people and political activists, and raising questions about the use...

'Gala hi pakad liya': Modi recalls encounter with journos
'Gala hi pakad liya': Modi recalls encounter with journos

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at a Diwali Milan programme, shared a humorous anecdote from 2001 when a "women's brigade" of journalists discovered his impending appointment as Gujarat chief minister and demanded sweets. He lauded the...