Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Candidates with Type-1 diabetes to get extra time in Kerala exam

Thu, 12 November 2026
Share:
19:26
Representational image. Pic: ANI Photo
Representational image. Pic: ANI Photo
Students with Type-1 diabetes appearing for the KEAM entrance examination will be allowed 20 minutes of extra time for every hour of the test, Higher Education Minister Roji M John said on Thursday.

John said in a statement that the decision will be implemented based on a medical certificate from a doctor.

The minister said that the decision was taken after considering a representation submitted by the Type One Diabetes Foundation and a report from the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations.

It received the approval of the finance department and the chief minister, he said.

The additional time has been granted considering the physical difficulties students may face due to fluctuations in blood glucose levels, including hypoglycaemia and hyperglycaemia, during the examination, the statement said.

The government had earlier issued an order allowing students with Type-1 diabetes 20 minutes of extra time per hour in examinations conducted by higher education institutions and professional colleges in the state.

Kerala Engineering Architecture and Medical (KEAM) entrance examination candidates with the condition will also be permitted to carry insulin pens, insulin pumps, glucose tablets, water, Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems (CGMS), snacks and fruits into the examination hall after security checks, the statement said.

Necessary steps will be taken to incorporate the provision in the 2027 KEAM prospectus, it added.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Jensen Huang resigns as Nvidia CEO over affair
LIVE! Jensen Huang resigns as Nvidia CEO over affair

Huang quits as Nvidia CEO over affair with Chinese bizwoman
Huang quits as Nvidia CEO over affair with Chinese bizwoman

The aftermath of the alleged 'Chinese spy scandal' has hit Nvidia, with CEO Jensen Huang opting to resign amidst mounting pressure. Huang has been in the eye of a storm after it was revealed that he had an affair with Alice Huang (not...

Manipur: Kuki woman killed, two hurt in militant lash
Manipur: Kuki woman killed, two hurt in militant lash

A Kuki woman was shot dead and two men were injured in a gunfight between suspected rival rebel groups in Manipur's Kangpokpi district on Thursday. The incident occurred near Taphou Kuki village, prompting condemnation from the Deputy...

Taiwan Reunification China's unwavering mission: Xi Jinping
Taiwan Reunification China's unwavering mission: Xi Jinping

Chinese President Xi Jinping has declared the "complete reunification" of Taiwan with the mainland an "unwavering historical mission" for the Communist Party of China. Speaking at an event commemorating Sun Yat-sen, Xi emphasised that...

'Sonia Gandhi Was Able To See Through People'
'Sonia Gandhi Was Able To See Through People'

'It is very significant that she mentioned that the issue of her foreign origin was not restricted to the BJP or Sangh Parivar, but was also very much alive in her own party.'