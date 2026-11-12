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Bruce Willis' Mental Health Continues To Decline

Thu, 12 November 2026
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Emma Heming Willis and Bruce Willis. Photograph: Kind courtesy Emma Heming Willis/Instagram
Emma Heming Willis and Bruce Willis. Photograph: Kind courtesy Emma Heming Willis/Instagram
It has been four years since Die Hard star Bruce Willis was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, a progressive condition that affects cognitive and language abilities. Sadly, his condition is understood to have deteriorated over time. 

According to a new report in the Daily Mail, a source close to Willis' family has told the publication that the actor has experienced further decline in his mental state. The source also suggested that he may not be fully aware of the extent to which his life has changed. 

'He knows his life is different, but he doesn't think it is that different. He doesn't talk about it or even complain much. He senses something is off, but he doesn't have a full grasp of it,' the source told the publication. 

The source went on to describe Willis' condition, saying, 'Sometimes he looks like a baby who is staring at an object with curiosity, just taking it in. But if you look at him, he appears like a healthy middle-aged man.' 

Willis, who has largely stayed away from public appearances in recent years, is being cared for by his wife, Emma Heming Willis, and their family. 

The couple has also launched the Emma & Bruce Willis Fund for Dementia Research and Caregiver Support, aimed at raising awareness, supporting families affected by the condition and funding research into potential treatments.

-- REDIFF MOVIES

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