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LIVE! US Congress members flag 'national security' fears over Nvidia scandal
LIVE! US Congress members flag 'national security' fears over Nvidia scandal

2 Special Police Officers who went missing in J-K, found dead
2 Special Police Officers who went missing in J-K, found dead

Authorities are investigating a potential militant angle after the bullet-riddled bodies of two missing Special Police Officers were discovered early Thursday in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district.

Nvidia board mulls removing Jensen Huang over 2 affairs
Nvidia board mulls removing Jensen Huang over 2 affairs

Nvidia's board is reportedly considering the removal of CEO Jensen Huang due to revelations of two alleged extramarital relationships. One relationship involves a businesswoman suspected of links to Chinese intelligence, while another is...

'Sonia Gandhi Was Able To See Through People'
'Sonia Gandhi Was Able To See Through People'

'It is very significant that she mentioned that the issue of her foreign origin was not restricted to the BJP or Sangh Parivar, but was also very much alive in her own party.'

'Mr Shah...': Norwegian scribe's visa for Cong event cancelled
'Mr Shah...': Norwegian scribe's visa for Cong event cancelled

Norwegian journalist Helle Lyng claims her Indian visa was cancelled at the last minute, preventing her from attending the Congress-organised Bharat Summit in Hyderabad. She alleges the decision came from the Ministry of Home Affairs due...