Authorities are investigating a potential militant angle after the bullet-riddled bodies of two missing Special Police Officers were discovered early Thursday in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district.
Nvidia's board is reportedly considering the removal of CEO Jensen Huang due to revelations of two alleged extramarital relationships. One relationship involves a businesswoman suspected of links to Chinese intelligence, while another is...
'It is very significant that she mentioned that the issue of her foreign origin was not restricted to the BJP or Sangh Parivar, but was also very much alive in her own party.'
Norwegian journalist Helle Lyng claims her Indian visa was cancelled at the last minute, preventing her from attending the Congress-organised Bharat Summit in Hyderabad. She alleges the decision came from the Ministry of Home Affairs due...