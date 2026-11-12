Bride-to-be dead 5 days before wedding after truck runs over scooter

11:35





However, tragedy struck her eager family as she and 19-year-old cousin Vidya died after a speeding truck rear-ended their scooter while they were distributing wedding invitation cards in Bengaluru.



The incident happened on November 11, Wednesday, near the Deepanjali Nagar Metro station on Mysuru Road, five days before Sindhushree was to get married.



The police informed that after the speeding truck hit their scooter, the two fell on the road and the truck ran over them. They died on the spot.



The truck driver fled the scene and abandoned the vehicle, which was later seized by the police. The truck has a Rajasthan registration number.



-- REDIFF NEWS

27-year-old Sindhushree was looking forward to getting married, with the big day just a few days away.