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BJP has been lying about my mother, now she's telling the truth: Priyanka

Thu, 12 November 2026
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12:49
Pic: Shrikant Singh/ANI Photo
Pic: Shrikant Singh/ANI Photo
Congress's Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi has lashed out at the BJP, stating that the party had for long spread lies about her mother who has now written her own story in her memoir.

The release of Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi's memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love, has triggered widespread political reactions, with leaders from various parties weighing in on its contents.

"For the whole of my mother's adult life in India, the BJP, RSS and many others have said whatever they wanted about my mother. They have lied, they have fabricated stories and also invented stories about her, and she has been quiet. 

"Now, she is telling her story, and she has the right to do so. It is good that they are ready to read it. For so long, they (BJP) have been telling lies about my mother, and now she is telling the truth. I am happy they are reading her book," she said.

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