Bengaluru lawyer murder: Accused nabbed from Bihar

23:46

In a breakthrough in the murder case of a 43-year-old advocate who was shot dead in the city's Whitefield area, police have apprehended one of the accused from Bihar, officials said on Thursday.



The accused was identified as Amit Kumar Dubey (25) and was taken into custody by a team of Whitefield police.



The victim, Manjunath, a resident of Pattandur Agrahara, was shot dead on October 19.



A case was registered at Whitefield police station under different sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Arms Act, police said in a release.



The police had formed several special teams to trace the accused. The teams were conducting searches across multiple states, including Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Delhi, West Bengal and Bihar, as part of the investigation.



"During the course of the investigation, one of the accused, Amit Kumar Dubey, was traced and taken into custody from Bihar by the Whitefield police on Thursday," officials said.