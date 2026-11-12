Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead

Bengaluru lawyer murder: Accused nabbed from Bihar

Thu, 12 November 2026
Share:
23:46
image
In a breakthrough in the murder case of a 43-year-old advocate who was shot dead in the city's Whitefield area, police have apprehended one of the accused from Bihar, officials said on Thursday.

The accused was identified as Amit Kumar Dubey (25) and was taken into custody by a team of Whitefield police.

The victim, Manjunath, a resident of Pattandur Agrahara, was shot dead on October 19.

A case was registered at Whitefield police station under different sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Arms Act, police said in a release.

The police had formed several special teams to trace the accused. The teams were conducting searches across multiple states, including Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Delhi, West Bengal and Bihar, as part of the investigation.

"During the course of the investigation, one of the accused, Amit Kumar Dubey, was traced and taken into custody from Bihar by the Whitefield police on Thursday," officials said.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Govt plans to ease cab rental rules, cuts minimum fleet to 5
LIVE! Govt plans to ease cab rental rules, cuts minimum fleet to 5

Oil tanker with 19 Indians attacked off UAE coast, all safe
Oil tanker with 19 Indians attacked off UAE coast, all safe

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday said that all 19 Indian seafarers aboard Liberia-flagged crude oil tanker MT DOMINICA PROSPERITY were safe after the vessel was targeted in a projectile...

Huang quits as Nvidia CEO over affair with Chinese bizwoman
Huang quits as Nvidia CEO over affair with Chinese bizwoman

The aftermath of the alleged 'Chinese spy scandal' has hit Nvidia, with CEO Jensen Huang opting to resign amidst mounting pressure. Huang has been in the eye of a storm after it was revealed that he had an affair with Alice Huang (not...

Sikh riot victims' kin burn Sonia's memoir over massacre account
Sikh riot victims' kin burn Sonia's memoir over massacre account

Families of victims of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, supported by the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC), protested by burning copies of Sonia Gandhi's memoir, 'Belonging: A Journey of Love'. They object to her portrayal of the...

'Sonia Gandhi Was Able To See Through People'
'Sonia Gandhi Was Able To See Through People'

'It is very significant that she mentioned that the issue of her foreign origin was not restricted to the BJP or Sangh Parivar, but was also very much alive in her own party.'