At least 5 shot in Washington DC's Logan Circle

21:41

At least five people were shot in an active shooting incident in Washington, DC's Logan Circle neighbourhood on Thursday morning, with the police urging people to avoid the area and a shelter-in-place order issued for parts of nearby neighbourhoods, according to CBS News.



The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said the incident has resulted in a barricade situation in the 1500 block of 15th Street, Northwest and MPD's Emergency Response Team is on the scene



The post said, "The incident has resulted in a barricade situation in the 1500 block of 15th Street, Northwest. MPD's Emergency Response Team is on the scene. Please avoid the area as we work to resolve the incident."



Earlier, it said it was responding to an active shooting in the area of 15th and P Streets, Northwest, as its Emergency Response Team was deployed to the scene.



A shelter-in-place order was also issued for large portions of Dupont Circle and Logan Circle as law enforcement officials worked to secure the area, according to sources briefed on the situation, CNN reported.



The shooting triggered a massive police response, with dozens of police vehicles deployed in the area and helicopters circling overhead. Several surrounding streets were blocked as officers secured the scene.



According to CNN, a police officer was heard warning pedestrians during the morning commute that there was an active shooter in the area.

